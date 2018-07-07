Proposed solar array for rural Georgia suffers setback

Plans to build a solar panel array capable of powering roughly 300 homes in rural Georgia have suffered a setback after dozens of residents opposed the idea.
WALB-TV reports the Lee County Planning Commission voted against recommending that the project move forward because of complaints from citizens. The Leesburg City Council will have the final say. It plans to vote Aug. 6.
Radiance Solar wants to build solar panels on 5 acres (20,234 sq. meters) in southwest Georgia in the city of Leesburg. The company's partner in the project is Georgia Power.
Radiance Solar President Jim Marlow says the area cleared for the solar panels would be surrounded by a 40-foot (12-meter) tree buffer. But residents complained the panels will be an eyesore that could lower their property values.
