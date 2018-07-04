Defense seeks new DNA tests before 1988 slaying resentencing

Defense attorneys are asking a judge to order new DNA tests in a 30-year-old murder case before resentencing a man convicted as a juvenile of the slaying.
The (Altoona) Mirror reports that 47-year-old James Rogers is to be resentenced in the 1988 murder because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life terms for juvenile offenders.
Rogers was 17 when 72-year-old Pasquale Lascoli was stabbed at least 70 times during a robbery at his Altoona home.
DNA tests were so novel during his 1989 trial that a judge held four days of testimony to determine their validity. But a defense expert witness testified Tuesday that the testing done at the time was unreliable.
The hearing was continued to allow defense attorneys time to prepare for the prosecution's rebuttal witness.
