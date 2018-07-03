Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:
Houston Chronicle. July 1, 2018.
Over the course of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, a strange ritual developed at his rallies, one that still takes place today. Occasionally, a person or a group of people would wander from the crowd to the media section in the middle of the room and just start yelling. Not about anything particular, usually — just as an expression of raw anger and frustration at the people who conservatives have long called the "lamestream media," the president now calls "the enemy of the American people," and the far-right, borrowing a cheerful term from pre-war Germany, calls the "Lügenpresse," or lying press.
Demeaning the messenger when the message isn't to your liking is very effective, which is why politicians have been doing it just about everywhere as long as there's been a press. But the conviction of many that members of the media are less than people has intensified lately, encouraged by the people at the top. And that's a frightening thing.
The only person directly to blame for the recent shooting at the headquarters of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five people is the shooter, Jarrod Ramos. Ramos seems to have been mentally unwell, and he had a personal grudge against the newspaper for reporting his systemic harassment, some years ago, of a young woman in town. Ramos had previously sued the paper for defamation. His case was thrown out of court.
But the shooting is a painful reminder of what it is journalists do, by and large, and how widely the burgeoning national narrative about them has missed the mark. The vast majority of them will never appear on cable news, and will never write an article about the president. They are, simply, people who have dedicated themselves to telling the stories of other people. The stories told by the people who were killed this week included the tales of local high school sports teams and the goings-on at city council.
"They don't make a lot of money — maybe $30,000 a year," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "It's immoral that their lives were at risk."
Good information about the world is the very smallest building block of a civil society — and democracy, too. Journalists are the factory workers who produce it. In some places, that can be very dangerous. Scores of journalists have been killed in recent years in Mexico — six in 2017 — doing hard work to expose political corruption and cartel violence, and others die or are injured regularly in conflict zones around the world.
But even where it is "safe" to be a journalist, it is not a good time to be one. The industry is eroding, and job security is in very short supply. Low salaries make it difficult to build a life, long hours make it difficult to grow a family, and high stress makes it difficult to maintain mental health. The internet has made it possible for the public to subject journalists — particularly female journalists and journalists of color — to a stupefying stream of degrading invective and abuse. A job-hunting service last year ranked broadcast media and newspaper journalism as the two worst jobs in America. Most people who do it continue to do it because they think of it as a public service performed at personal cost, and weeks like this one can make that hard to justify.
Journalists are adversarial: That's the job, and the people who do it are used to being disliked. As the saying goes, everything else is public relations. What's harmful, and new, is the feeling of many that the media as a class are bad for society — "the enemy of the people," as the president said in South Carolina, three days before the shooting, as he had done several times before.
We can hope that the president tones down that rhetoric in the future, and that other powerful people in society stop using the press as a punching bag, but old habits die hard. What can you do? Well, if you know somebody who works at a newspaper, buy them a drink. If you don't, subscribe to one. A small one, like the Capital Gazette — in the town you grow up in or the beach town you're visiting this summer. There are people like Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen and Wendy Winters and John McNamara and Rebecca Smith all over the country, doing hard work at a time when what money there remains in journalism is flowing to the big cities. The best way to honor their memory is to support their colleagues.
The Eagle. July 1, 2018.
It came as no real surprise when Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he will step down July 31, after 30 years on the high court.
Barely had the announcement been made when the Democrats and the Republicans were at each other's throat.
Liberals had hoped that Kennedy, 81, would hold on a bit longer, at least until after the November elections, in which they hope to recapture control of the Senate — which has to approve any Supreme Court nomination — and, possibly, the House. Kennedy often has been the swing vote on the divided court, particularly after the retirement of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. It was Kennedy who cast the tie-breaking vote allowing same-sex marriage. His final vote, however, was to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several mostly-Muslim countries in the Middle East, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.
Republicans want to be sure they have a new Supreme Court justice in place before the Nov. 6 elections, although they say they are confident they will prevail at the polls.
For their part, Democrats are determined to stall the nomination.
Why? Whenever the vote is taken, it is President Donald Trump's appointment to make. And if his first nomination fails, he will name someone similar to the post. And if that fails ... .
That's the way it works.
When Barack Obama was president, he made three appointments to the court, two of whom now sit on the august body: Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
The third appointment, Merrick Garland, will be the big bone of contention in the upcoming debate on President Trump's nominee, whomever that is.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died on Feb. 13, 2016, Obama nominated Garland, who was the respected chief judge of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Even though some of them actually approved of Garland personally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to schedule any hearings on Garland's nomination, saying tradition said presidents in the final year of their term don't get to replace Supreme Court justices when they die or resign.
Of course, that isn't true. Justice Kennedy was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in the final years of that president's eight-year term.
So Republicans should have at least considered Garland's nomination, but they didn't. That, as they say, is water under the bridge. Democrats, however, will use the argument that, since this is an election year, Trump shouldn't be allowed to make an appointment until after the voting.
But there is a big difference. Donald Trump still will be president for the next two and one-half years. Whether he makes the appointment now or early next year, he still is president. He still gets to name people to the high court, subject to Senate approval.
And be assured, President Trump will appoint a strong conservative to the court. Though we doubt most voters choose a candidate simply because of who he or she might appoint to the Supreme Court, that is always in the back of their mind. We understand that when we elect a Democrat, nominees are more likely to be to the left politically, and when we elect a Republican, nominees will be more conservative.
While Donald Trump isn't a traditional Republican, we all understand his nominees will lean to the right.
In an effort to get his nomination approved before November, President Trump says he will name Kennedy's replacement on July 9. He already has several candidates under consideration. We hope whomever he picks is well-qualified and doesn't come to the court with a political agenda. We would wish the same for all future candidates, no matter who is making the nomination.
The Supreme Court is not the place to play politics.
We await the president's nomination with eagerness and interest.
Once he or she is named, we urge Democrats to give the nominee a fair and speedy hearing. Don't say no because of what has happened in the past or because the nomination was made by a president they don't like.
At some point, we have got to stop the gotcha politics that have gridlocked our Congress,
Let that time be now.
The Dallas Morning News. July 2, 2018.
Last week, it was a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. About a month ago, it was Santa Fe High School in Texas. And in February, it was a high school in Parkland, Florida. Regardless of our politics, there couldn't be any stronger warning sign that something is going wrong in our country than the prevalence of mass shootings.
So we were more than a little encouraged recently when folks from the Texas-based Laura and John Arnold Foundation stopped by our offices to talk about an initiative they've launched to do something about this problem.
There are a lot of people who call for something to be done, but what stands out about the Arnold Foundation's work is that it attempts to bridge the political divide that stymies discussion. The foundation focuses on taking the first crucial step of gathering information before offering policy prescriptions.
Here is what the Arnold Foundation is doing: Over the next five years, it has pledged to spend $20 million on research into gun violence, and efforts to encourage others to engage in such research. In the short run, the foundation hopes to raise an additional $30 million in private funds. And the foundation is also collaborating with the Rand Corp. to collect and analyze empirical evidence needed to ascertain what could make a meaningful difference.
In the long run, the foundation's goal is more ambitious. It hopes to spark a massive — private and government — research effort. The ultimate aim, of course, is to draw the federal government into the research effort. That would provide substantial dollars as well as pull in talented researchers from across the country.
If this sounds like so many previous efforts, it's not. In this case, the Arnold Foundation is reaching out to organizations that support gun rights — including the National Rifle Association — and is starting from the premise that the Second Amendment protects gun ownership in America. Those working on this initiative hope that the Heller decision, in which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the individual right to own guns, can be used to change the national narrative so gun enthusiasts can feel empowered to work with others to find new ways to reduce gun violence.
Even though the intention of this initiative is to find ideas that can reduce violence — not simply offer a litany of the same old gun-control proposals — we recognize that this will be a heavy lift. There is substantial opposition to using federal dollars for such research out of fear that it would be used to advocate for a one-sided political agenda.
There may be no way to allay such fears, other than to conduct research that demonstrates there are many ways to save lives without violating individual rights. And to that end, we're encouraged to see the Arnold Foundation's efforts and look forward to seeing the fruits of this initiative.
San Antonio Express-News. July 2, 2018.
Residents of Texas Senate District 19 deserved better.
Last week, former state Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, joined the ranks of a growing list of South Texas elected officials sentenced to prison.
Uresti was sentenced June 26 to 12 years in federal prison on fraud charges in connection with the operations of the now-defunct FourWinds Logistics, a company that specialized in sand used in oil production. He was also ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution.
His lawyers, friends, family and associates urged leniency in sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra. In their pleas in court and more than 50 letters penned to the judge, Uresti's supporters cited the former senator's years of public service. They noted the good work he had done as a state lawmaker on behalf of abused children, veterans and others.
We applauded his many accomplishments representing his district. But that record is one of the reasons the 12-year sentence is merited.
Uresti used that record, the prestige of his office derived from that record and the power of his Senate seat to rope investors into a Ponzi scheme. He banked on the trust and respect garnered from his service in the Texas Legislature to make targets feel secure about their investments.
Among the dozens of letters submitted in support of leniency for the former state senator was one from Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood.
LaHood's involvement in the sentencing phase of this case is wrong on many levels.
Although he was defeated in his bid for re-election, LaHood is still the county's top elected law enforcement officer in our community. He has no business advocating for someone who has been convicted by a jury.
Lahood was co-owner of a company that did business with FourWinds. He never disclosed that relationship when an investor tried to get him to investigate FourWinds for possible wrongdoing. That investor eventually went to the FBI, which launched the investigation that brought down Uresti.
In the more than a year since formal charges were brought against Uresti, constituents in his district have been without effective representation. While an indictment is not a pronouncement of guilt and there are no state laws requiring elected officials to give up their post when facing criminal charges, they should.
Multicount indictments, especially when they could result in the loss of liberty and livelihood as they did in Uresti's case, can be distracting, to say the least. Just how effective can someone facing criminal charges be among his colleagues?
But it took Uresti four months after his conviction to resign his seat. And this apparently occurred to meet a milestone anniversary in his career in elected office. He gave up his State Bar license rather than face disbarment proceedings, but his constituents had no such recourse to get effective representation.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stripped Uresti of his committee assignments, and his colleagues in the Legislature urged his resignation after his conviction in February. Still Uresti held on until he had achieved his 22nd anniversary as a state elected official.
This last self-serving act delayed the call of special election to fill his unexpired term and left the 800,000 residents of District 19 without a voice for too long.
An ironic upside of all this is that the delay bolstered his state official pension, which might come in handy for making restitution.
Uresti, 54, is eligible to immediately begin collecting an estimated $80,000 a year pension for his years in the Legislature.
Amarillo Globe-News. July 3, 2018.
A column by syndicated columnists Cokie Roberts and Steve Roberts clings to the same tired argument of those who favor open borders — mainly the belief that crimes committed by illegal immigrants are not enough of a concern to support reasonable immigration laws.
This is from the lead of the aforementioned column (which appeared in the Amarillo Globe-News), "One of President Trump's most persistent and pernicious lies is that immigrants cause an increase in crime. That's not true."
Note the word "illegal" immigrant is not used in the column's lead — as if this term does not matter. It does matter.
Let us address the premise of the column — that (illegal) immigrants do not cause an increase in crime rates.
Logically, this claim makes no sense. If an illegal immigrant commits a crime (and illegal immigrants are what we are talking about here), then there is an increase in the crime rate, because this individual broke the law by crossing the U.S. border illegally. And any additional crime for which this individual is responsible does represent an increase in the crime rate, since this individual should not have been in the country in the first place. Therefore, the rate of crime does increase, because there would not have been a crime committed had this person not been in the country.
Make sense?
Then there is this — comparing the crime rate of illegal immigrants to U.S. citizens is pointless and irresponsible.
According to numbers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in 2016 a total of 58 percent of all removals of "aliens" by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officials had been previously convicted of a crime. There were 2,057 "aliens" classified as being suspected or confirmed gang members.
And the most disturbing number (again from the USDHS), an illegal immigrant with a prior criminal conviction was charged with murder every 12 days from 2010 to 2014.
And these numbers did not come from the Trump administration. They came from the Obama administration.
It is not really relevant whether illegal immigrants commit more crimes than U.S. citizens. And we doubt whether the victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants care about such comparisons.
And let us be clear — there is a significant number of illegal immigrants who do not commit crimes — other than illegally crossing the U.S. border, that is. These illegal immigrants are not necessarily the problem.
The problem is if the U.S. government does not provide a legal, safe and transparent way to determine who is coming into the country, then possibility exists that some individuals will commit crimes. And for those who happen to be the victims of these crimes, one crime is enough.
