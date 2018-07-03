Part-time police officer killed in South Carolina wreck

A part-time police officer has been identified as the person killed in a wreck on a bridge on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock told news outlets that 63-year-old Carl Wiggins of Holly Hill died when his sports utility vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer rig early Monday.
Wiggins worked for the Summerton Police Department. He previously had worked as an officer in Holly Hill and Santee.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lt. Bob Beres says the wreck happened on the I-95 southbound bridge crossing Lake Marion. Wiggins' SUV was disabled and stationary in the right hand lane when it was struck by the tractor-trailer.
Beres says the driver of the rig was not hurt.
Traffic was blocked on I-95 for more than three hours.
