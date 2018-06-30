Chants, cheers, prayers at immigration rally in Portland

A rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies grew so large that police had to shut down part of Congress Street in Maine's largest city.
About 2,000 people chanted, cheered and prayed Saturday outside City Hall in one of the largest demonstrations in northern New England.
Robert O'Brien, of Peaks Island, Maine, held aloft an upside-down U.S. flag, the symbol of distress, to show his disapproval for the Trump administration's immigration policies, including separations of families. He called it, "Cruel and unusual punishment."
Across the region, events were held in communities including Brunswick, Bangor and Bar Harbor in Maine; Concord, Conway and Portsmouth in New Hampshire; and Burlington, Brattleboro and Rutland in Vermont.
