Michigan Republicans spar in 2nd gubernatorial debate

Republicans running for Michigan governor have sparred in their second and final televised debate before the August primary.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines debated for an hour Thursday night. The debate was hosted by WDIV-TV in Detroit and the Michigan Republican Party.
Schuette touts the endorsement of President Donald Trump and says he would cut taxes in Michigan like Trump did at the federal level. Calley says he and Gov. Rick Snyder created an environment for the creation of more than a half-million private-sector jobs, adding he has a "real plan" for the future.
Colbeck says there is no enthusiasm in the GOP debate for either Schuette or Calley. Hines says he is the true outsider non-politician candidate.
