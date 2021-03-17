Judge rules a Coast candidate can run after being disqualified under new AG opinion

Zachery Grady’s name could be on the ballot in the April 6 primary for a seat on the D’Iberville council after a judge ruled Wednesday that he was wrongly disqualified.

“I’m just very excited,” Grady told the Sun Herald soon after he learned of the ruling. “I always believed that this was going to be the judge’s decision. I trusted the process and I trusted the system. Today the right decision was made.”

Attorney Oliver Diaz is representing his brother, incumbent Councilman Craig “Boots” Diaz in the case and said, “We do plan to file an appeal.” He has 3 days to file and said once that happens, all decisions by the trial court are vacated, which would keep Grady’s candidacy in question just a few weeks before the election.

The hearing was held Friday in Gulfport. Judge Jeff Weill, retired judge from Hinds County, ruled that Grady is qualified to run for the office he seeks as a Ward 3 councilman and ordered the Mississippi Republican Committee and the city clerk to put his name on the ballot and absentee ballots.

The committee disqualified Grady based on an attorney general’s opinion that said candidates have to live in the ward in which they seek office for 2 years.

The judge also ruled that opinion was incorrect and the candidate must live in the municipality for the prior two years, but not the ward.

That decision could affect candidates in other parts of the state, including Anthony Hall, a candidate for alderman in the Pass Christian election.

Grady had lived in D’Iberville for years, but less than 2 years ago moved from Ward 4 to Ward 3.

“The campaign has started back up immediately,” he said.

He thanked his family, supporters and Attorney Malcolm Jones, who said Wednesday “We are glad that the residency question has been resolved.” They are looking for Grady’s name to be put on the absentee ballots as soon as possible, he said.

The appeal, like the original trial, will be done under an expedited process, Diaz said. The court can ask for additional information or ask for a hearing.

“Most or these are decided without a hearing,” he said.

The Sun Herald will update this article.