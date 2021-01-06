‘One person could stop this.’ Republican, Democrat MS lawmakers blast Capitol rioters

Several Mississippi lawmakers were inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., when mobs of rioters invaded the building, forcing a lockdown and evacuation.

Violence erupted and one person was shot inside the Capitol, the New York Times reported. FBI agents dressed in SWAT gear entered the area around 3:30 p.m. to assist local police.

The rioters, encouraged by President Donald Trump, in turn halted Congress’ vote on certifying the Electoral College vote, confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Mississippi Today reports that state delegates and their staffs present in D.C. are all safe, including Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Trent Kelly, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Michael Guest and Rep. Steven Palazzo.

Several lawmakers, Republican and Democrat, condemned the rioters on Twitter. Some blamed Trump for the actions that occurred in D.C. on Wednesday.

Palazzo, a Republican who said Tuesday he’d challenge Biden’s win at the Capitol, posted: “The right to peacefully protest is sacred — and it’s one that must remain protected. Protests must stay peaceful and should not escalate to a point of violence. I am disheartened to see today’s event turn violent and attacked launched against our hardworking police officers. Please pray for this country and the law enforcement officers who are working to keep the peace.”

Republican Wicker said he would vote to certify Biden’s presidential victory and was in the Capitol during the incident. “To everyone who has asked, I am safe. I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end.”

Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith has not posted a reaction on Twitter.

Thompson, a Democrat, called the rioters “thugs” while in lockdown and said they “have no respect for democracy.”

Republican Mike Chaney, Mississippi’s insurance commissioner, criticized his own party’s leadership and called for rioters to be arrested, Mississippi Today reported. “A lifelong Republican, one of my worst fears has come true with weak leadership destroying the country and idiots destroying democracy and the Republican Party. Those destroying our Capitol need to be prosecuted!”

House Democratic leader Rep. Robert Johnson, of Natchez, spoke out about Trump, Mississippi Today reported. “This is a sad day for the country… One person could stop this. I just wish that he would. I am appalled. If it had been a group of African Americans breaking into the Capitol with guns, people would not be standing around watching the Capitol be destroyed.”