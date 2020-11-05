When will we know election results for Pennsylvania? Here’s where things stand

The outcome of the presidential election remains up in the air Thursday afternoon, and all eyes are on the few states yet to be called — including Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the election in five states still counting votes: Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden stands at 264 electoral votes as of Thursday afternoon after picking up key wins Wednesday in Michigan and Wisconsin. The AP called Arizona for Biden on Wednesday, but some news networks say the race there is too close to call.

President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes as of Thursday afternoon. The winner needs at least 270.

When will we know results in Pennsylvania?





Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Probably soon.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN’s Jake Tapper it’s likely the results could be in Thursday. Previously, results weren’t expected until Friday.

With about 92% of Pennsylvania’s expected vote in as of Thursday afternoon, The New York Times reports that Trump is slightly ahead but that the remaining votes are expected to favor Biden.

The AP said Thursday morning it has not called the race in Pennsylvania because “there were hundreds of thousands of votes left to count.” It also expects the already-narrow race to get tighter.

Could it decide the election?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The state’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden at 284 and Trump at 234, depending which way it goes.

But other states that would tip the election could also be called soon.

Officials in Nevada said earlier that results could be in by noon Thursday, though that didn’t happen. The Times reports about 89% of the estimated vote total is in. Its six electoral votes would put Biden at 270 or Trump at 220.

Results are are expected in Georgia on Thursday, McClatchy News reports. Its 16 electoral votes would put Biden at 280 and Trump at 230.

Why aren’t results in?

Pennsylvania has until Nov. 6 to receive absentee ballots.

Prior to Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to rule out an extension on accepting ballots, frustrating Trump and his campaign, The New York Times reports.

Additionally, absentee ballots couldn’t start being processed until 7 a.m. Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“Simply put, that’s not enough time for many counties to count them all before the day is over,” it wrote.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday it’s filing a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Pennsylvania and another claiming Republican poll observers were “thwarted” on Nov. 3, McClatchy News reports. It’s also said it will again challenge the Supreme Court’s decision on absentee ballots.

Philadelphia elections officials temporarily halted their vote count Thursday after a court ordered that Trump campaign canvassing monitors be allowed to observe the count more closely, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.