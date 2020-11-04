Which MS Coast county had the most Trump votes? Here’s a local breakdown of all races

They worked until midnight on Election Day counting the ballots in Hancock County and started again at 9 a.m. Wednesday to tally the absentee ballots.

“Hancock County’s never seen a turnout like this before,” said Kendra Necaise, Hancock County circuit clerk.

Fifty percent of county voters cast a ballot in person and 3,535 voted absentee compared to 1,911 in the last presidential election.

Hancock had the highest turnout on the Coast, but all three counties had at least 45% of voters submit a ballot.

Necaise said the presidential election was the headliner, but the vote on a new flag also brought a lot of people to the polls. Extra precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the election came just days after Hurricane Zeta caused power outages across the Coast.

“I commend the power companies fore restoring power to our polling precincts,” she said.

Here is how South Mississippi voted:

Voter turnout on MS Coast

Hancock — 50% turnout (17,435 of 34,902 registered voters)

Harrison — 45% (61,144 of 136,525 registered voters). Lander had the highest turnout of any precinct with 63% and seven precincts had 60% turnout or higher. Gulfport 13 had the lowest turnout at 25%, and five precincts had turnout under 30%.

Jackson — 47% (45,565 of 97,628 total voters). The percentage was 53% of active voters (11,497 are inactive voters).

How the Coast voted for president

Hancock — 80% Trump, 18% Biden

Harrison — 68% Trump, 30% Biden

Jackson — 72% Trump, 27% Biden

How the Coast voted in Senate race

Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy for the second time. Hyde-Smith previously won the election to fill the unexpired term of Thad Cochran.

Hancock — 73% Hyde-Smith, 24% Espy

Harrison — 62% Hyde-Smith, 34% Espy

Jackson — 67% Hyde-Smith, 31% Espy

How the Coast voted for a new Mississippi flag

The voters in Mississippi and on the Coast approved the new “In God we trust” flag:

Hancock — 60% approval

Harrison — 70% approval

Jackson — 66% approval

How the Coast voted for medical marijuana

Voters in Mississippi and on the Coast also overwhelming approved medical marijuana and Initiative 65:

Hancock — 76% approve, 80% Initiative 65

Harrison — 67% approve, 67% Initiative 65

Jackson — 72% approve, 80% Initiative 65

Local races

Hancock — School trustee: Jesse Shiyou 58%, Barbara Coatney 41%

Jackson — Election commissioner: Deborah Parker 79%, Tamara Vidrine 20%

Harrison — There will be a runoff election for tax collector since no candidate won by 50%.

Tax collector:

38% Sharon Nash Barnett

25% Connie Rockco

13% Scottie Cuevas

11% Jennifer Adams

7% Sheena Khalifeh

Election commissioner: 64% Republican Toni Jo Kuljis-Diaz, 33% Democrat Anna Marie Gines

School Board 5: 55% Eric Simmons, 32% Aldon Helmert