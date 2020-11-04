Elections
Which MS Coast county had the most Trump votes? Here’s a local breakdown of all races
They worked until midnight on Election Day counting the ballots in Hancock County and started again at 9 a.m. Wednesday to tally the absentee ballots.
“Hancock County’s never seen a turnout like this before,” said Kendra Necaise, Hancock County circuit clerk.
Fifty percent of county voters cast a ballot in person and 3,535 voted absentee compared to 1,911 in the last presidential election.
Hancock had the highest turnout on the Coast, but all three counties had at least 45% of voters submit a ballot.
Necaise said the presidential election was the headliner, but the vote on a new flag also brought a lot of people to the polls. Extra precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the election came just days after Hurricane Zeta caused power outages across the Coast.
“I commend the power companies fore restoring power to our polling precincts,” she said.
Here is how South Mississippi voted:
Voter turnout on MS Coast
Hancock — 50% turnout (17,435 of 34,902 registered voters)
Harrison — 45% (61,144 of 136,525 registered voters). Lander had the highest turnout of any precinct with 63% and seven precincts had 60% turnout or higher. Gulfport 13 had the lowest turnout at 25%, and five precincts had turnout under 30%.
Jackson — 47% (45,565 of 97,628 total voters). The percentage was 53% of active voters (11,497 are inactive voters).
How the Coast voted for president
Hancock — 80% Trump, 18% Biden
Harrison — 68% Trump, 30% Biden
Jackson — 72% Trump, 27% Biden
How the Coast voted in Senate race
Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy for the second time. Hyde-Smith previously won the election to fill the unexpired term of Thad Cochran.
Hancock — 73% Hyde-Smith, 24% Espy
Harrison — 62% Hyde-Smith, 34% Espy
Jackson — 67% Hyde-Smith, 31% Espy
How the Coast voted for a new Mississippi flag
The voters in Mississippi and on the Coast approved the new “In God we trust” flag:
Hancock — 60% approval
Harrison — 70% approval
Jackson — 66% approval
How the Coast voted for medical marijuana
Voters in Mississippi and on the Coast also overwhelming approved medical marijuana and Initiative 65:
Hancock — 76% approve, 80% Initiative 65
Harrison — 67% approve, 67% Initiative 65
Jackson — 72% approve, 80% Initiative 65
Local races
Hancock — School trustee: Jesse Shiyou 58%, Barbara Coatney 41%
Jackson — Election commissioner: Deborah Parker 79%, Tamara Vidrine 20%
Harrison — There will be a runoff election for tax collector since no candidate won by 50%.
Tax collector:
38% Sharon Nash Barnett
25% Connie Rockco
13% Scottie Cuevas
11% Jennifer Adams
7% Sheena Khalifeh
Election commissioner: 64% Republican Toni Jo Kuljis-Diaz, 33% Democrat Anna Marie Gines
School Board 5: 55% Eric Simmons, 32% Aldon Helmert
