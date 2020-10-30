Voting offices are still open on the Mississippi Coast after Hurricane Zeta

Courthouses in Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties are open for absentee voting following Hurricane Zeta.

Saturday is the last day to vote by absentee ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.

Harrison County buildings will be closed Friday except for the Circuit Clerk’s office on the second floor of the Gulfport courthouse. Voters must enter through the west door on 24th Avenue and go through security to get to the second floor.

Absentee voting is not yet available at the Biloxi courthouse because of power outage.

Jackson County’s Circuit Clerk’s office is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, said Vivian Marceaux, a deputy clerk.

Hancock County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, however the offices phones are not working. Hancock received the brunt of Zeta’s damage.