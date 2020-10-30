Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Voting offices are still open on the Mississippi Coast after Hurricane Zeta

Courthouses in Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties are open for absentee voting following Hurricane Zeta.

Saturday is the last day to vote by absentee ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.

Harrison County buildings will be closed Friday except for the Circuit Clerk’s office on the second floor of the Gulfport courthouse. Voters must enter through the west door on 24th Avenue and go through security to get to the second floor.

Absentee voting is not yet available at the Biloxi courthouse because of power outage.

Jackson County’s Circuit Clerk’s office is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, said Vivian Marceaux, a deputy clerk.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hancock County Circuit Clerk’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, however the offices phones are not working. Hancock received the brunt of Zeta’s damage.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service