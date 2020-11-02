It’s illegal in Mississippi to wear Trump or Biden gear to vote on Tuesday

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson outlines how a name on the fall election ballot would be displayed during a meeting of the State Board of Election Commissioners, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. AP

If you are thinking of wearing that “Make America Great Again” or “Build Back Better” T-shirt to the polls Tuesday, then think again.

Those who run elections in Mississippi are serious when it comes to what campaign propaganda you can wear or bring to the voting precincts or within 150-feet of one of them.

That’s because it’s illegal in in the state to show up to polls with campaign memorabilia that either pumps up or dresses down any candidate, including President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Mississippi law says: “It shall be unlawful for any candidate for an elective office, or any representative of such candidate, or for any proponent or opponent of any constitutional amendment, local issue or other measure printed on the ballot to post or distribute cards, posters or other campaign literature within one hundred fifty (150) feet of any entrance of the building wherein any election is being held. It shall be unlawful for any candidate or a representative named by him in writing to appear at any polling place while armed or uniformed, nor shall he display any badge or credentials except as may be issued by the manager of the polling place.”

And that includes any campaign flags, pens, posters or face masks as well as any bumper stickers or magnetic signs on any vehicles parked at the polling place.

It’s also unlawful to hand out cards, distribute posters or other campaign literature in support or against of any amendment, and that would include any sign of support of lack thereof of Initiative 65 or 65A involving the use medical marijuana in the state.

“A lot of people don’t know it but election commissioners have arresting power on election day,” Jackson County Election Commissioner Chairman Danny Glascox said, because they could be arrested.

“We will also have extra bailiffs to help out,” he said.

If someone shows up in a campaign T-shirt to vote, they will be asked to leave or to turn their shirt inside out before they enter the precinct.

“Our bailiffs will be watching for such items, so please don’t chance it,” Glascox said. “Help us have a smooth election with no issues, and please don’t forget to vote.”

