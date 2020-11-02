With Mississippi’s voter ID law, you may have to briefly lower your mask at the polls

Masks typically are prohibited at the polls, but not in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, most voters are expected to wear a mask when they vote to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has posted a list of mask regulations and other rules for the Nov. 3 election on his website.

One of those rules says that a poll manager, when evaluating voters’ photo IDs, can ask them to step back 6 feet and briefly lower their face covering. This is so the poll manager can identify the voter in accordance with Mississippi voter ID law, passed in 2014, the website says.

Gov. Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs have encouraged Mississippi voters to wear a mask when they go to vote.

“Voters are not required to wear a mask, and voters can not be turned away or denied the right to vote if not wearing a mask,” according to Watson.

Masks will be available at the polling places for those who do not bring a mask and want to wear one.

What forms of photo ID are required on Election Day?

Any of the following photo IDs may be used:

A driver’s license

A photo ID issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

What happens if a voter does not have a photo ID on Election Day?

They will be asked to vote by affidavit ballot at the polling place. The voter will then have five business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID, or apply for a Mississippi Voter ID Card, at the Circuit Clerk’s Office.