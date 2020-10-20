How do I get my absentee ballot notarized in Mississippi? Here’s what to know.

Voting absentee is more popular than ever this year in Mississippi, and county clerks have been sending hundreds of mail-in absentee ballots to voters everyday.

As of Sunday, the Secretary of State’s office reported 120,253 absentee ballots requested, 115,848 absentee ballots sent, and 89,499 absentee ballots received for the 2020 General Election.

But those voters need to know the state requires both the ballot application and the ballot envelope itself be notarized, which means it’s signed and stamped by someone who is a registered notary public in Mississippi.

Mississippi is the only state that requires both ballot applications and the envelopes be notarized. Six other states have some kind of notary requirement for at least some absentee voters.

There’s technically no deadline to request an absentee ballot. County clerks recommend voters do it as early as possible, and the United States Postal Service suggests at least two weeks before the election, which is Nov. 3.

Voting absentee in person at your county circuit clerk’s office is easier than doing it via mail.

If you go in person, you can complete both the application for the ballot and the ballot itself on the same visit. An office employee will serve as your witness, so you don’t need to make a separate trip to a notary.

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Oct. 31.

Who has to get their ballot notarized in Mississippi?

If you are temporarily or permanently disabled, you may have the application and ballot witnessed by another person who is at least 18 years old.

Otherwise, if you’re voting absentee by mail, both your application and ballot envelope must be notarized.

Where can I get my absentee ballot notarized?

If you are eligible to vote by mail, any notary public can notarize your application and ballot envelope.

The Secretary of State’s office maintains a directory of notaries that can be searched by county and city. Banks, government offices and police departments usually provide notary services.

The Secretary of State’s office asks notaries not to charge voters for notarizing absentee ballot envelopes or absentee ballot applications, but they can do so if they wish. A state law mandating they provide this service for free won’t take effect until 2021.

As recently as September, postal workers could serve as notaries for absentee ballot envelopes and ballot applications. But last month, the United States Postal Service issued an order forbidding postal workers from notarizing voters’ absentee ballots and applications. Don’t go to the post office expecting a postal worker to notarize your ballot.

Who is eligible for voting by mail-in absentee ballot in MS?

You can vote absentee by mail if you fall into one of the following categories:

Over the age of 65

You have a temporary or permanent physical disability. This year, that includes people who are under physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 or caring for someone with COVID-19

You’re temporarily living outside of your county

You’re the parent, spouse or dependent of a person hospitalized outside of your county, or more than 50 miles from your home, and you’ll be with that person on Election Day

What if I’ll be out of town on Election Day?

People who will be temporarily away from their home county on Election Day or working during the day are not eligible for mail-in absentee voting.

Instead, they can vote absentee in the circuit clerk’s office before Election Day.

Mississippi law does not allow circuit clerks to request evidence of voters’ travel or work plans, so voters are essentially on the honor system.

How do I request a mail-in absentee ballot?

Contact your county circuit clerk’s office to receive an application for an absentee ballot. Here is the phone number for the circuit clerk’s office in each Coast county:

Hancock County: 228-467-5265

Harrison County: 228-865-4051

Jackson County: 228-769-3040

When do I need to mail in my ballot?

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day. They must also be received within five days of Election Day, Nov. 10. It’s a good idea to return your ballot as soon as possible.

Why are Mississippi ballots notarized?

Some legislators have pushed to drop the notary requirement and to expand in-person early voting. Republicans say the rules help prevent election fraud. But instances of fraud are few and far between, including in the five states with universal mail-in voting.

What if I’m disabled?

If you are permanently disabled, you can sign up to automatically receive an absentee ballot for every election. When you submit your application, include a signed letter from a licensed doctor or nurse practitioner explaining why your disability makes voting in person difficult.

Sample ballots for Harrison, Hancock, Jackson counties

For more information, see our Voter Guide.

