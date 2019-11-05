Hancock County votes out incumbent supervisor, picks 2 new judges

Hancock County residents picked a pair of new Justice Court judges and voted out an incumbent member of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.

Republican Theresa M. Ryan defeated David Yarborough, who was the only incumbent to retain his seat on the Board of Supervisors in the 2015 election. Ryan earned 843 votes to Yarborough’s 659. Democrat Jefferson J. Verdin IV finished with 249 votes in the race.

In the Justice Court Judge Place 3 race, Eric C. Moran cruised to a 2,283-526 victory over Libertarian Lynn T. Smith. Moran, a former constable, earns the seat vacated earlier this year by Tommy Carver.

“It’s really gratifying,” Moran said. “It was work. When you’re working a job for the Department of Corrections (as a probation and parole agent), it’s hard. Especially when you’re passed 60 years old.

“I entered this race because Judge Carver retired. It was an opportunity for me to move forward.”

The other Justice Court judge spot up for grabs, Place 2, was won by Brian Necaise, who toppled independent Teresa Ehrlich 2,878-1,189.

Other contested races decided Tuesday night in Hancock County were:

▪ Supervisor District 2: Greg Shaw (Republican) defeats Henry Ward (independent) — 1,789-287.

▪ Supervisor District 4: Scotty Adam (Republican) defeats Thaddeus Collier (Democrat) — 1,634-804.

▪ Constable 3: Paul Taylor (Rebublican) defeats Steven L. Saucier (Democrat) — 1,509-603.