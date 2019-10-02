Donald Trump tweets endorsement of Tate Reeves in governor’s race against Jim Hood

SHARE COPY LINK

President Donald Trump tweeted an endorsement of Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves Wednesday night, asking Mississippi voters to support Reeves in the “VERY important” November election for governor.

“Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment....” Trump tweeted. “He loves our Military and supports our Vets!”

Trump also mentioned Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic nominee for governor.

“Democrat Jim Hood will never give us his vote, is anti-Trump and pro-Crooked Hillary,” the president wrote.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trump said Reeves had his “Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Reeves retweeted Trump’s endorsement and thanked him, tweeting: “The Democrats are out-of-control and Jim Hood is completely with them. We have to stand together for the future of our great state.”

Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves. Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The endorsement comes a day after former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush came to Mississippi for a policy discussion and fundraiser for Reeves.

Bush ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary for president, and earlier this year he called for another Republican to run against Trump in 2020, CNN reported in March.

Trump won Mississippi with nearly 58 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.

It’s unclear if Trump will come to Mississippi to rally support for Reeves before the Nov. 5 statewide elections.

Trump made multiple campaign stops in Mississippi last year to rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in her runoff against Democrat Mike Espy.

Read more at ClarionLedger.com