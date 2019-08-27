Elections
Reeves or Waller? Live election results from statewide runoff races
How to register to vote in Mississippi
Tate Reeves or Bill Waller?
The two Republican politicians are vying for the GOP nomination for governor. One of them will face off against Democrat Jim Hood in November.
Keep a close eye on that race and other statewide and district races in real-time Tuesday night from the Associated Press and Clarion Ledger.
Click here to watch votes being counted and tallied in every county across Mississippi.
Want other live election results for South Mississippi? Follow Sun Herald’s live feed here.
