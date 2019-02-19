Look who’s running for county office across South Mississippi

With just a couple of weeks until the March 1 deadline to get in the race, all but a few of the candidates qualified to run for county office in South Mississippi are Republicans.
Hancock County has one Democrat, one Independent and one Libertarian running for office.
Harrison County has two Democrats in the race.
Jackson County has two Democrats who are running — and six Republicans competing for the job of county corner after Vicki Broadus announced she would not seek reelection.
It’s unclear if there won’t be many Democrats seeking office in the three Coast counties, or if candidates are following the lead of Democrats at the state level, who are holding off announcing who will run until after the deadline has passed.
The deadline to register for county and state elections is 5 p.m. March 1. The Primary Election is Aug. 6 and the General election is Nov. 5. Regulations for county elections are provided by the Secretary of State’s office.
Here is the list of candidates running at the county level, with R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent and L for Libertarian:
Hancock County
Supervisor District 1
Kurt Necaise, R
Theresa Ryan, R
Jefferson “Buster” Verdin, D
David Yarborough, I
Supervisor District 2
Greg Shaw, R
Supervisor District 3
Kodie Koenenn, R
Carl Necaise, R
Fred Sullivan, R
Supervisor District 4
Scotty Adam, R
Supervisor District 5
Darrin “Bo” Ladner, R
Sheriff
Ricky Adam, R
Coroner
Christopher Crittenden, R
Jim Faulk, R
Jeff Hair, R
Chancery Clerk
Timothy Kellar, R
Circuit Clerk
Tammy Garber, R
Kevin Ladner, R
Ray Ladner Jr., R
Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise, R
Johnny Rutherford, R
Tax Assessor/Collector
Jimmie Ladner Jr., R
Constable Place 1
Terry Necaise, R
Constable Place 2
Chad Dorn, R
Oliver Lee Sr., R
Ray Seal Jr., R
Constable Place 3
Albert Biehl, R
Guy “Tater” Graham, I
David Perks, R
Paul Taylor, R
Justice Court Judge Place 1
Desmond Hoda, R
Justice Court Judge Place 2
James “Jay” Lagasse III, R
Aaron “Ace” LeBleu, R
Brian Necaise, R
Jimmy Osbourn, R
Justice Court Judge Place 3
Roger Estopinal Jr., R
Roland Flowers Jr., R
Adam Landrum, R
Eric Moran, R
Judith Redshaw, R
Lynn Smith, L
Harrison County
Supervisor District 1
Beverly Martin, R
Supervisor District 2
Shawn Petro, R
Rebecca Powers, R
Supervisor District 3
Marlin Ladner, R
Supervisor District 4
Kent Jones, D
Supervisor District 5
Richard Todd Herrin, R
Connie Rocko, R
County attorney
Herman Cox, R
Sheriff
Troy Peterson, R
Coroner
Rosie Robertson, R
Brian Switzer, R
Justice Court Judge District 1
Albert Fountain, R
Justice Court Judge District 2
Brandon Ladner, R
Justice Court judge District 3
Dianne Lander, R
Justice Court Judge District 4
Melvin Ray, Independent
Justice Court Judge District 5
Jason Edmonds, R
Geoffrey Germany, R
Nick Patano, R
Patrick Williams, R
Tax collector
Kelly Hartfield Griffin, R
David LaRosa Sr., R
Tax Assessor
Paula Ladner, R
Mario Lozano, L
Chancery clerk
John McAdams, R
Circuit clerk
Connie Ladner, R
Constable District 1
James Morgan, R
Constable District 2
Ricky Dombrowski, R
Angel Kibler-Middleton, R
Michael Saucier, R
Constable District 3
Alan Weatherford, R
Constable District 4
Sammie Taylor, D
Constable District 5
Jeff Migues, R
Jackson County
Supervisor District 1
Barry Cumbest, R
Supervisor District 2
Melton Harris, D
Supervisor District 3
Jacques “Tommy” Martin, R
Ken Taylor, R
Supervisor District 4
Tommy Brodnax, R
Frank Leach, R
Troy Ross, R
Supervisor District 5
Randy Bosarge, R
George Zorn, R
Sheriff
Mike Ezell, R
Coroner
Carole Anne Burnett-Fagan, R
Greta Guthans, R
Bruce Lynd Jr., R
Jason Moody, R
Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman, R
Darren Versiga, R
Chancery Clerk
Josh Eldridge, R
Circuit Clerk
Randy Carney, R
Tax Assessor
Nick Elmore, R
Tax Collector
Ramona “Lee” Armstrong, R
Kevin Miller, R
County Prosecuting Attorney
James “Lee” Farragut III, R
Kyle Miller, R
Justice Court Judge District 1
Matthew Lachaussee, R
Justice Court Judge District 2
Sheila Jackson Osgood, D
Justice Court Judge District 3
Jason Thomton, R
Justice Court Judge District 4
Suzette Breland, R
Daniel “Danny” Guice III, R
Constable District 1
Ty Thompson, R
Constable District 2
Calvin Hutchins, D
Constable District 3
Kyle Cummings, R
K. Shane Langfitt, R
Constable District 4
Kerry Fountain, R
Jarrod Burnside, R
