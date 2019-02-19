Elections

Look who’s running for county office across South Mississippi

By Mary Perez

February 19, 2019 08:12 AM

The deadline to register for county and state elections is 5 p.m. March 1. The Primary Election is Aug. 6 and the General election is Nov. 5.
With just a couple of weeks until the March 1 deadline to get in the race, all but a few of the candidates qualified to run for county office in South Mississippi are Republicans.

Hancock County has one Democrat, one Independent and one Libertarian running for office.

Harrison County has two Democrats in the race.

Jackson County has two Democrats who are running — and six Republicans competing for the job of county corner after Vicki Broadus announced she would not seek reelection.

It’s unclear if there won’t be many Democrats seeking office in the three Coast counties, or if candidates are following the lead of Democrats at the state level, who are holding off announcing who will run until after the deadline has passed.

Here is the list of candidates running at the county level, with R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent and L for Libertarian:

Hancock County

Supervisor District 1

Kurt Necaise, R

Theresa Ryan, R

Jefferson “Buster” Verdin, D

David Yarborough, I

Supervisor District 2

Greg Shaw, R

Supervisor District 3

Kodie Koenenn, R

Carl Necaise, R

Fred Sullivan, R

Supervisor District 4

Scotty Adam, R

Supervisor District 5

Darrin “Bo” Ladner, R

Sheriff

Ricky Adam, R

Coroner

Christopher Crittenden, R

Jim Faulk, R

Jeff Hair, R

Chancery Clerk

Timothy Kellar, R

Circuit Clerk

Tammy Garber, R

Kevin Ladner, R

Ray Ladner Jr., R

Kendra “KK” Ladner Necaise, R

Johnny Rutherford, R

Tax Assessor/Collector

Jimmie Ladner Jr., R

Constable Place 1

Terry Necaise, R

Constable Place 2

Chad Dorn, R

Oliver Lee Sr., R

Ray Seal Jr., R

Constable Place 3

Albert Biehl, R

Guy “Tater” Graham, I

David Perks, R

Paul Taylor, R

Justice Court Judge Place 1

Desmond Hoda, R

Justice Court Judge Place 2

James “Jay” Lagasse III, R

Aaron “Ace” LeBleu, R

Brian Necaise, R

Jimmy Osbourn, R

Justice Court Judge Place 3

Roger Estopinal Jr., R

Roland Flowers Jr., R

Adam Landrum, R

Eric Moran, R

Judith Redshaw, R

Lynn Smith, L

Harrison County

Supervisor District 1

Beverly Martin, R

Supervisor District 2

Shawn Petro, R

Rebecca Powers, R

Supervisor District 3

Marlin Ladner, R

Supervisor District 4

Kent Jones, D

Supervisor District 5

Richard Todd Herrin, R

Connie Rocko, R

County attorney

Herman Cox, R

Sheriff

Troy Peterson, R

Coroner

Rosie Robertson, R

Brian Switzer, R

Justice Court Judge District 1

Albert Fountain, R

Justice Court Judge District 2

Brandon Ladner, R

Justice Court judge District 3

Dianne Lander, R

Justice Court Judge District 4

Melvin Ray, Independent

Justice Court Judge District 5

Jason Edmonds, R

Geoffrey Germany, R

Nick Patano, R

Patrick Williams, R

Tax collector

Kelly Hartfield Griffin, R

David LaRosa Sr., R

Tax Assessor

Paula Ladner, R

Mario Lozano, L

Chancery clerk

John McAdams, R

Circuit clerk

Connie Ladner, R

Constable District 1

James Morgan, R

Constable District 2

Ricky Dombrowski, R

Angel Kibler-Middleton, R

Michael Saucier, R

Constable District 3

Alan Weatherford, R

Constable District 4

Sammie Taylor, D

Constable District 5

Jeff Migues, R

Jackson County

Supervisor District 1

Barry Cumbest, R

Supervisor District 2

Melton Harris, D

Supervisor District 3

Jacques “Tommy” Martin, R

Ken Taylor, R

Supervisor District 4

Tommy Brodnax, R

Frank Leach, R

Troy Ross, R

Supervisor District 5

Randy Bosarge, R

George Zorn, R

Sheriff

Mike Ezell, R

Coroner

Carole Anne Burnett-Fagan, R

Greta Guthans, R

Bruce Lynd Jr., R

Jason Moody, R

Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman, R

Darren Versiga, R

Chancery Clerk

Josh Eldridge, R

Circuit Clerk

Randy Carney, R

Tax Assessor

Nick Elmore, R

Tax Collector

Ramona “Lee” Armstrong, R

Kevin Miller, R

County Prosecuting Attorney

James “Lee” Farragut III, R

Kyle Miller, R

Justice Court Judge District 1

Matthew Lachaussee, R

Justice Court Judge District 2

Sheila Jackson Osgood, D

Justice Court Judge District 3

Jason Thomton, R

Justice Court Judge District 4

Suzette Breland, R

Daniel “Danny” Guice III, R

Constable District 1

Ty Thompson, R

Constable District 2

Calvin Hutchins, D

Constable District 3

Kyle Cummings, R

K. Shane Langfitt, R

Constable District 4

Kerry Fountain, R

Jarrod Burnside, R

