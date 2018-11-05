Nov. 6 precinct list

Jackson County
District 1
10101 – Highway 57, Volunteer Fire Department Station 2B, 17400 Highway 57, Vancleave
0102 – North Vancleave, Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Highway 57 Vancleave
0103 – Red Hill, Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave
0105 – East Central, East Central Community Center, 4300 Highway 614, Moss Point
0108 – Big Point, Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point
0110 – Escatawpa, Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point
0111 – Carterville, Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave
0113 – Orange Grove, Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point
District 2
0202 – Sue Ellen, Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St., Moss Point
0203 – Recreation Center, Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point
0205 – YMBC Dantzler, Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St., Moss Point
0208 – Jefferson Street, Justice Court Building, 5343 Jefferson Ave., Moss Point
0209 – Fair, Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
District 3
0301 – Pinecrest, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St., Pascagoula
0304 – Sacred Heart, Resurrection Elementary School, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula
030 – Eastlawn, Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair St., Pascagoula
0307 – Presbyterian, First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula
0309 – North Pascagoula, Oasis Church Gulf Coast, 4007 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula
0310 – Gautier, Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane, Gautier
0311 – Hickory Hills, Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier
District 4
0401 – Villa Maria, Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter St., Ocean Springs
0402 – Ocean Springs Community Center, Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
0403 – Ocean Springs Armory, Armory, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs
0406 St. Martin, St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi
0407 Latimer, Latimer Community House, 10908 Tucker Road, Vancleave
0408 – Larue, Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave
0409 – St. Martin, West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs
District 5
0503 – Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Highway 57, Ocean Springs
0504 – Gulf Park Estates, Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs
0505 – Ocean Springs Civic Center, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
0507 – South Vancleave, Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave
0508 – Ocean Springs, Grace Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
Hancock County
District 1
101 – Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis
102 – Arlington Community Center, 1119 Dicks St., Waveland
103 – Waveland East, Waveland Civic Center, 335 Coleman Ave., Waveland
104 – Pearlington, Pearlington Recovery Center, 5265 Highway 604, Pearlington
District 2
205 – Flat Top\u0009, Community Center, 23472 Indian Ridge Road, Picayune, MS
206 – Catahoula, Community Center\u0009, 10028 Browns Road, Picayune
207 – Lee Town, Storm Shelter at Ball Field\u0009, Lee Town Road, Picayune
208 – Bayou Phillip, Community Center, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis
209 – Waveland Wes, Lutheran Church of the Pines, 309 Highway 90, Waveland
210 – Crane Creek, Community Center, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston
District 3
311 – Dedeaux, Old Dedeaux School, 14595 Vidalia Road, Kiln
312 – North Bay West, American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis
313 – Diamondhead East, Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
314 – Courthouse, Courthouse, 152 Main St., Bay St. Louis
District 4
415 – Kiln West, Storm Shelter, 18692 Highway 43, Kiln
416 – West Shoreline Park, Community Center, 10071 Kiln-Waveland Cutoff, Waveland
417 – City Hall, Senior Citizens Center, 601 Bookter St., Bay St. Louis
418 – South Bay, Christ Episcopal School, 912 S. Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis
419 – North Bay East\u0009, Library, 312 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis
420 – Garden Isle, Soccer Field Concession Stand, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
District 5
521 – Edwardsville, BSL Fire Station No. 2, 9998 Hwy 603, Bay St. Louis
522 – Fenton, Community Center, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
523 – Kiln East, Annunciation Church Hall, 5380 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
524 – Diamondhead West, Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
525 – Standard, Fire Station, 25150 Highway 603, Kiln
Harrison County
District 1
1011 – East Biloxi, Dr. Frank Gruich Sr., Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave., Biloxi
1021 – Biloxi Central, Lopez Quave Public Safety Building, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi
1031 – Biloxi 8, Michel Middle School, 1400 Father Ryan Ave., Biloxi
1041 – Biloxi Bay, VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi
1051 – North Bay, D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Automall Pkwy.
1061 – White Plains, White Plains United Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Road, Saucier
1071 – Poplar Head, Poplar Head United Methodist Church, 13196 Poplar Head Road, Saucier
1081 – Biloxi 10, West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi
1091 – New Popp’s Ferry, First Baptist Church, 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
District 2
2011– Advance, Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier-Advance Road, Saucier
2031 – Lyman, Lyman Community Center, 13742. US. 49, Lyman
2041 – East Orange Grove, Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
2051 – Gulfport 4, Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport
2061 – Gulfport 5, Gulfport Little Theater, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport
2071 – West Mississippi City, Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport
2091 – Bayou View, Bayou View Elementary, 4898 Washington Ave., Gulfport
2111 – West Orange Grove, Orange Grove Elementary, 11391 Old Highway 49, Gulfport
2121 – Riceville, Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 22081 Riceville Road, Saucier
2131 – Stonewall, Orange Grove Work Center, 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport
2141 – West Handsboro, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport
District 3
3011 – DeLisle, DeLisle Volunteer Fire Dept., 25242 Cuevas-DeLisle Road, Pass Christian
3021 – East Pass Christian, City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian
3031 – Westside, Westside Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport
3041 – West Pass Christian, The Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian
3051 – West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
3061 – West Lizana, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Road
3071 – West Long Beach, First United, 208 Pine St., Long Beach
3091 – East Long Beach, St. Thomas Catholic Church, 712 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach
3111 – Long Beach 5, Grace Lutheran, 19221 Pineville Road, Long Beach
3121 – Long Beach 6, Long Beach School Administration Building, 19148 Commission Road, Long Beach
3131 – Outside Long Beach, Faith Baptist, 8467 Canal Road, Gulfport
3141 – Pineville, Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian
3151 – Vidalia, Scared Heart Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
3161 – County Farm/Gulf Haven, County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Road, Gulfport
District 4
4011 – Gulfport 3, 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St., Gulfport
4021 – Gulfport 8, Disabled American Veterans, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport
4041 – Gulfport 13, Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave., Gulfport
4051 – Gulfport 14, Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport
4061 – Gulfport 16, The Learning Center, 1215 Church St., Gulfport
4071 – East North Gulfport, Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport
4091 – North Bel-Aire, Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
4101 – South Bel-Aire, Bel-Aire Elementary School Gymnasium, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport
4111 – West North Gulfport, Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport
4121 – Magnolia Grove, Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, 500 24th St., Gulfport
District 5
5011 – New Hope, Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Road, Gulfport
5031 – Biloxi 11, Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi
5041 – East Handsboro, Francis X. Collins Lifetime Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport
5051 – East Mississippi City, Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 DeBuys Road, Gulfport
5061 – Howard Creek, Woolmarket Lions Club, 12596 Lorraine Road, Biloxi
5071 – Saucier, Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier-Lizana Road
5081 – Peace, Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
5091 – Bay Central, Pentacostals of the Gulf Coast, 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
5101 – Margaret Sherry, Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
