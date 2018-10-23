Ivanka Trump: Separation of families ‘a low point’
“That was a low point for me, as well. I feel very strongly about that,” Trump, a White House adviser, said at an Axios event in Washington. She also said she didn't consider the media an enemy of the people.
This surveillance video was shot at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of West Taylor and Old Oak Lane in Gulfport. It shows a man putting Joel Carter for Senate signs in his vehicle. James Edward Bates said he put out five signs that disappeared ove
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Video provided by Linda Ortega shows Paula Abdul mixing with the audience as she sings her finale on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. Abdul had fallen off the stage earlier in her show and apparently was not injured.
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.