Christene Brice a longtime voting rights activist in Gulfport

Christene Brice has been active in Gulfport and its black community for decades. As Harrison County MS Election Commissioner she has worked to register voters, including 92-year-old Jesse Lee Howard. But her efforts to help others go beyond that.
Elections

Where to vote in Harrison, Jackson and Hancock counties

By Paul Hampton

November 05, 2018 05:08 PM

Jackson County

District 1

10101 Highway 57, Volunteer Fire Department Station 2B, 17400 Highway 57, Vancleave

0102 North Vancleave , Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Highway 57 Vancleave

0103 Red Hill, Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave

0105 East Central, East Central Community Center, 4300 Highway 614, Moss Point

0108 Big Point, Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point

0110 Escatawpa, Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point

0111 Carterville, Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave

0113 Orange Grove, Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point

District 2

0202 Sue Ellen, Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St., Moss Point

0203 Recreation Center, Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point

0205 YMBC Dantzler, Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St., Moss Point

0208 Jefferson Street, Justice Court Building, 5343 Jefferson Ave., Moss Point

0209 Fair, Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

District 3

0301 Pinecrest, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St., Pascagoula

0304 Sacred Heart, Resurrection Elementary School, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula

0305 Eastlawn, Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair St., Pascagoula

0307 Presbyterian, First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula

0309 North Pascagoula, Oasis Church Gulf Coast, 4007 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula

0310 Gautier, Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane, Gautier

0311 Hickory Hills, Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier

District 4

0401 Villa Maria, Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter St., Ocean Springs

0402 Ocean Springs Community Center, Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

0403 Ocean Springs Armory, Armory, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs

0406 St. Martin, St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi

0407 Latimer, Latimer Community House, 10908 Tucker Road, Vancleave

0408 Larue, Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave

0409 St. Martin, West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs

District 5

0503 Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Highway 57, Ocean Springs

0504 Gulf Park Estates, Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs

0505 Ocean Springs Civic Center, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

0507 South Vancleave, Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave

0508 Ocean Springs, Grace Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs



Hancock County

District 1

101 – Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis

102 – Arlington Community Center, 1119 Dicks St., Waveland

103 – Waveland East, Waveland Civic Center, 335 Coleman Ave., Waveland

104 – Pearlington, Pearlington Recovery Center, 5265 Highway 604, Pearlington

District 2

205 – Flat Top\u0009, Community Center, 23472 Indian Ridge Road, Picayune, MS

206 – Catahoula, Community Center\u0009, 10028 Browns Road, Picayune

207 – Lee Town, Storm Shelter at Ball Field\u0009, Lee Town Road, Picayune

208 – Bayou Phillip, Community Center, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis

209 – Waveland Wes, Lutheran Church of the Pines, 309 Highway 90, Waveland

210 – Crane Creek, Community Center, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston

District 3

311 – Dedeaux, Old Dedeaux School, 14595 Vidalia Road, Kiln

312 – North Bay West, American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis\u0009

313– Diamondhead East, Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle ,Diamondhead

314 – Courthouse, Courthouse, 152 Main St., Bay St. Louis

District 4

415 – Kiln West, Storm Shelter, 18692 Highway 43, Kiln

416 – West Shoreline Park, Community Center, 10071 Kiln-Waveland Cutoff, Waveland

417 – City Hall, Senior Citizens Center, 601 Bookter St., Bay St. Louis

418 – South Bay, Christ Episcopal School, 912 S. Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis

419 – North Bay East\u0009, Library, 312 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis

420 – Garden Isle, Soccer Field Concession Stand, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis

District 5

521 – Edwardsville, BSL Fire Station No. 2, 9998 Hwy 603, Bay St. Louis

522 – Fenton, Community Center, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

523 – Kiln East, Annunciation Church Hall, 5380 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

524 – Diamondhead West, Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead

525 – Standard, Fire Station, 25150 Highway 603, Kiln

Harrison County

District 1

1011 – East Biloxi, Dr. Frank Gruich Sr., Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave., Biloxi

1021 – Biloxi Central, Lopez Quave Public Safety Building, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi

1031 – Biloxi 8, Michel Middle School, 1400 Father Ryan Ave., Biloxi

1041 – Biloxi Bay, VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi

1051 – North Bay, D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Automall Pkwy.

1061 – White Plains, White Plains United Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Road, Saucier

1071 – Poplar Head, Poplar Head United Methodist Church, 13196 Poplar Head Road, Saucier

1081 – Biloxi 10, West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi

1091 – New Popp’s Ferry, First Baptist Church, 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

District 2

2011– Advance, Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier-Advance Road, Saucier

2031 – Lyman, Lyman Community Center, 13742. US. 49, Lyman

2041 – East Orange Grove, Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

2051 – Gulfport 4, Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport

2061 – Gulfport 5, Gulfport Little Theater, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport

2071 – West Mississippi City, Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport

2091 – Bayou View, Bayou View Elementary, 4898 Washington Ave., Gulfport

2111 – West Orange Grove, Orange Grove Elementary, 11391 Old Highway 49, Gulfport

2121 – Riceville, Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 22081 Riceville Road, Saucier

2131 – Stonewall, Orange Grove Work Center, 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport

2141 – West Handsboro, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport

District 3

3011 – DeLisle, DeLisle Volunteer Fire Department, 25242 Cuevas-DeLisle Road, Pass Christian

3021 – East Pass Christian, City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian

3031 – Westside, Westside Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport

3041 – West Pass Christian, The Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian

3051 – West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian

3061 – West Lizana, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Road

3071 – West Long Beach, First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach

3091 – East Long Beach, St. Thomas Catholic Church, 712 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach

3111 – Long Beach 5, Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Road, Long Beach

3121 – Long Beach 6, Long Beach School Administration Building, 19148 Commission Road, Long Beach

3131 – Outside Long Beach, Faith Baptist Church, 8467 Canal Road, Gulfport

3141 – Pineville, Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian

3151 – Vidalia, Scared Heart Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian

3161 – County Farm/Gulf Haven, County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Road, Gulfport

District 4

4011 – Gulfport 3, 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St., Gulfport

4021 – Gulfport 8, Disabled American Veterans, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport

4041 – Gulfport 13, Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave., Gulfport

4051 – Gulfport 14, Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport

4061 – Gulfport 16, The Learning Center, 1215 Church St., Gulfport

4071 – East North Gulfport, Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport

4091 – North Bel-Aire, Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

4101 – South Bel-Aire, Bel-Aire Elementary School Gymnasium, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport

4111 – West North Gulfport, Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport

4121 – Magnolia Grove, Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, 500 24th St., Gulfport

District 5

5011 – New Hope, Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Road, Gulfport

5031 – Biloxi 11, Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi

5041 – East Handsboro, Francis X. Collins Lifetime Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport

5051 – East Mississippi City, Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 DeBuys Road, Gulfport

5061 – Howard Creek, Woolmarket Lions Club, 12596 Lorraine Road, Biloxi

5071 – Saucier, Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier-Lizana Road

5081 – Peace, Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

5091 – Bay Central, Pentacostals of the Gulf Coast, 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

5101 – Margaret Sherry, Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi1,455

