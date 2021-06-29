Biden will visit Surfside on Thursday after condo building collapse

President Joe Biden will visit Surfside on Thursday, one week after the collapse of a residential building left at least 11 people dead and 150 missing, White House officials told McClatchy.

First lady Jill Biden will travel with him to the area near Miami Beach.

White House officials have been planning Biden’s trip to avoid any distractions at the disaster site, where rescue workers are still actively searching for survivors.

“The visit is being closely coordinated with officials on the ground to ensure it does not draw away critical local resources from the ongoing search and rescue operations or have any negative operational impact,” a White House official said.

Biden earlier told reporters that he hoped to go to Florida on Thursday.

Biden has received regular updates on the disaster, and over the weekend sent FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to tour the rubble of the Champlain Towers with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“She reiterated that words can’t describe the scene on the ground,” Biden said in a statement after being briefed by Criswell on Sunday.

In a phone call with DeSantis, Biden pledged any federal assistance necessary to help in the search and rescue mission.

Over 50 federal personnel are on the ground to assist in the investigation and search and rescue efforts, including building science experts, structural engineers, geotechnical experts and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The collapse of the Champlain Towers condo building has drawn international attention, as rescuers search for remaining survivors and family members of the missing gather to pray for their safety. Authorities have not yet determined why the building collapsed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden supports an investigation into the disaster.

“The goal, of course, is to get to the bottom of what happened, and of course, how to be an instructive guide on how to prevent it from happening in the future,” she said.

“He does believe that there should be an investigation,” Psaki said.