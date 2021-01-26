Biden orders Justice Dept not to contract with private prisons in racial equity action

President Joe Biden in one of his first steps to address racial inequality has directed the Justice Department not to renew contracts with privately operated prisons, advancing a recommendation of civil rights organizations.

The directive was included in a batch of executive actions that Biden took on Tuesday that the White House said were aimed at increasing racial equity.

“This has been a long battle by many of us to end the contracts that the Justice Department has with private prisons, and we convinced the Obama administration to do it, at the end, Trump came in and reversed it,” said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, in an interview.

Civil rights organizations said that Biden’s actions on prison and federal housing rules appeared to reverse actions taken by the Trump administration. Biden also said that the Obama administration took steps to bar private prisons from contracting with the federal government that were undone by the Trump administration.

“We’re less than a week in, and the president is making good on his commitment to make racial justice central to his administration,” Morial said.

In the executive order, Biden said a “disproportionate number” of people of color were incarcerated and the current system “does not make us safer.”

The order states, “privately operated criminal detention facilities consistently underperform Federal facilities with respect to correctional services, programs, and resources. We should ensure that time in prison prepares individuals for the next chapter of their lives.”

White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice told reporters that Biden is committed to working with Congress to build on the actions he took Tuesday, including on criminal justice reform and policing.

The racial equity orders signed Tuesday were “just the beginning,” Rice said.

“This is something that we have committed to addressing, and we will have more on criminal justice to say in the coming weeks, including on matters related to policing,” she said.

Biden said that racial equity has to involve the whole government and cannot be limited to criminal justice reform.

“I firmly believe the nation is ready to change. But government has to change as well. We need to make equity and justice part of what we do every day. Today, tomorrow and every day,” Biden said. “I promise you, we’re going to continue to make progress to eliminate systemic racism.”