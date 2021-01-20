Watch Trump depart the White House for the final time in his presidency

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

President Donald Trump has departed the White House for the last time in his presidency to attend his “sending off ceremony” at Joint Base Andrews hours before his successor President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

Trump flew in Marine One to attend his ceremony scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EST. He will be the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869 and will spend the final minutes of his term at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence will not attend Trump’s farewell ceremony because he will attend Biden’s inauguration and there would be “logistical challenges” of going to both, officials said. Inauguration events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and Biden is expected to be sworn in at noon.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will also skip Trump’s ceremony because they will attend a pre-inauguration church service with Biden, Harris and their families, The Hill reported. Trump’s event will most likely be attended by his family, close aides and supporters.

The outgoing president would typically ride in “the Beast” — the presidential vehicle — with his successor to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. “The Beast” is instead parked outside the Blair House to take the Bidens to the church service.

Trump gave his farewell remarks at Joint Base Andrews to a crowd of supporters.

“We wish the new administration great luck and success,” he said. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular. Goodbye. We love you. We will back in some form.”