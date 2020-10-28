White House calls ‘Anonymous’ writer ‘coward,’ ‘disgruntled’ staffer as he goes public

FILE - The White House in Washington, in this Tuesday, Nov. 18,2008 file photo. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The White House called Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a “coward” after he announced Wednesday he was the anonymous author of a 2018 op-ed published in The New York Times that described President Donald Trump as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective”

He went public about being the author of the piece and the book “A Warning” in a statement posted to Medium.

“This low-level, disgruntled former staffer is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote in a statement to reporters.

In the Medium statement, Taylor responded to a previous tweet by Trump accusing the anonymous author of treason after the op-ed was published in 2018.

“We do not owe the President our silence. We owe him and the American people the truth,” Taylor said in the Medium post.

The op-ed harshly criticized Trump as a president who is amoral and “not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.” It said members of the administration were “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations” as part of a secret resistance to Trump.

After leaving the White House, Taylor anonymously published “A Warning,” what he now describes as a “character study of the current Commander in Chief and a caution to voters that it wasn’t as bad as it looked inside the Trump Administration — it was worse.”

Taylor has gone public with his criticisms of Trump in recent months — though not revealing his identity until Wednesday — and is a CNN contributor, The Associated Press reported.