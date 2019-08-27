3 Legislative races decided in primary runoff elections

How to register to vote in Mississippi Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that.

Republican Jeremy England was leading a close runoff election late Tuesday to be the new state senator representing District 51 in Jackson County.

England unofficially had 3,776 votes, while challenger Gary Wayne Lennep had 3,745 votes.

Affidavit ballots may come into play in that race, which will be decided during the primary. No Democrat awaits in the November general election.

The District 51 seat was previously held by Michael Watson, who is running for Secretary of State.

Two other Legislative races were decided in the runoff election:

▪ In the state House race in District 95, Jay McKnight was victorious over incumbent Patricia Willis.

▪ In the state House race in District 114, Republican Jeffrey Guice beat Kenneth Fountain.