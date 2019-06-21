Will Curtis Flowers be tried a 7th time? Wife of prosecutor Doug Evans speaks out

Death penalty in Mississippi: What you need to know Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing.

The prosecutor who has tried Curtis Flowers six times for the 1996 murder of four in Winona furniture store was being besieged with media calls Friday, at home and at his office, about whether he will try the case a seventh time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the verdict Friday, finding Evans excluded potential black jurors in violation of the U.S. Constitution. While Evans could not be reached to comment, his wife, Patsy, had plenty to say.

She was answering the calls that came to their home, including one from the Sun Herald.

She said that she was “pretty sure” he wouldn’t try the case again. “Would you?” she asked.

“I wouldn’t try it after all this mess. Not that It doesn’t need to be tried again. Someone else needs to try it, if it’s been so bad, in their eyes.”

Patsy said: “It’s real sad, it really is, because the man did it,” she said. “I wish I could tell you the evidence, but I can’t.”

“There’s a lot of people out there that don’t want anyone held responsible. The evidence is there.”

His wife said he was in court Friday in Kosciusko. His office simply said he was out and there would be “no comment” on the Supreme Court decision.

Patsy Evans, who also has lived with the case for years, said: “It’s just real sad. And it’s sad for these poor families. They haven’t been able to move on. Four different families.”

She said the families of the four victims have attended all six trials.

Evans’ secured his latest conviction against Flowers in 2010.

Journalists from American Public Media later investigated the case for a year, uncovering evidence that pointed to Flowers’ innocence.

The case gained national exposure when it was featured in the second season of the “In the Dark” podcast produced by APM.

APM, which has continued to follow the case, says Flowers is likely to remain behind bars for the time being but removed from death row at Parchman.

If Evans’ wife is correct, a different prosecutor would be assigned if the state decides to pursue the case a seventh time. APM also brings up the possibility that Flowers could be offered a deal to plead guilty to a lessor charge and avoid the death penalty.