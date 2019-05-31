Backlash over Louisiana’s abortion law? Business, tourism officials brace for ‘fallout’

Mississippi Gov. signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion law Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Louisiana’s restrictive new abortion law has put local businesses and the groups that try to attract investment to New Orleans on edge, raising fears about a backlash from companies, workers and visitors who may see the law as a major blemish when deciding whether to move to or spend money in the city.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the so-called fetal heartbeat bill, a controversial measure that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and that makes no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

With a backlash brewing against out-of-state investment in Georgia, Alabama and other states that have passed similar laws, local officials fear that the law could make it harder to attract companies to Louisiana. And business owners, particularly those in the tech sector, say New Orleans’ image could suffer among the younger workers they hope to attract, making it harder to hire good people.

