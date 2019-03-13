Politics & Government

Money on the way for new tram between Jones Park and the Mississippi Aquarium

A $7 million tramway from Jones Park to the new Mississippi Aquarium is one of six projects being funded through GOMESA, Gov. Phil Bryant announced Wednesday.

The $6,688,944 tramway will be added to local and federal funds already dedicated to the project, according to the press release.

The tram will be emissions-free and will help with the increased traffic expected from the aquariums, festivals and adjacent businesses, the press release said.

A total of $23 million in projects will be funded through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. Mississippi and the four other Gulf oil and gas producing states get a share of the revenue sharing from off-shore operations.

The other projects are:

$4.95 million for beach storm water outfalls on the beach in Harrison County. The first phase will replace or remove 7 outfall pipes.

$7 million for the Ocean Enterprise Project at the Port of Gulfport to solve problems in the area of national and homeland defense, infrastructure security, environmental monitoring and disaster response, offshore aquaculture and natural resource and habitat characterization.

$3 million for an oyster plant in the Mississippi Sound. It will put 60 million oysters on shell or crushed concrete into the sound to provide stock and future increased spat.

$1 million for an oyster clutch in the Western Mississippi Sound, Eastern Mississippi Sound and Biloxi Bay areas to repair the diminishing oyster population.

$760,000 for MDMR Marine Fisheries Dry Laboratory. The water quality analysis lab will allow in-house testing and other studies.

GOMESA is administered by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

“These funds will continue our efforts of years past to protect and enhance our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Bryant said.

Mary Perez

Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.

