Mississippi congressman proposes ‘border bonds’ to pay for wall between US, Mexico

Feel strongly about building that border wall President Trump supports?

South Mississippi’s congressman thinks he has way where the American people can pitch in their money.

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo said Monday he is introducing the “Border Bonds for America Act of 2018,” which would allow Americans to purchase revenue bonds to help finance construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico.

“During World War II, 85 million Americans purchased $185 billion in war bonds and financially supported our troops while they were defending our country,” Palazzo said in a written statement. “This legislation would allow for the patriots of today’s era to help support American security in the same way as previous generations.”

“In November of 2016, Americans voted for better border security and as vice-chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I believe this legislation allows new alternatives for our citizens to ... defend our homeland.”

The Border Bonds for America Act directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue government savings bonds, known as “border bonds,” specifically for the construction of a wall, as well as related technology and improved infrastructure. Under the proposal, the face amount of the bonds sold cannot exceed $5 billion.

Palazzo’s office said there are no other co-authors of the bill at this time.

Trump has made the building of the wall one of his top priorities. Last week, he got into a heated exchange with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, with Trump saying he would be happy to shut down the government in coming days if he did not get funding for the wall. Palazzo has been ardent supporter of Trump.