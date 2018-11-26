President Trump: ‘I love being with you in Mississippi’

President Donald Trump, speaking tonight in front of a cheering crowd at the Coast Coliseum, urged Mississippi residents to return Cindy Hyde-Smith to the U.S. Senate.
Trump was in Biloxi to campaign for Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff election Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy.
Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate after former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran stepped down.
Thousands of Trump supporters packed the coliseum to hear Trump, Hyde-Smith and Vice President Mike Pence.
“I love Mississippi and I love being with you in Mississippi,” Trump told the crowd at the beginning of his speech. “This is a beautiful place. Tomorrow we need the people of Mississippi to go to the polls and elect Cindy Hyde-Smith so we can continue doing what we are doing.”
“She produces like few produce,” Trump said. “You have to go out tomorrow and vote.”
Added Pence, “She is pro military, pro law enforcement and pro jobs. She is a strong and principled conservative, which is more than you can say about her opponent.”
“It’s about protecting the unborn,” Hyde Smith told the Biloxi crowd. “It’s about standing on our Second Amendment rights all day long.”
