Dr. Ford details assault accusation against Kavanaugh in Senate hearing

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegations that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018
Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

Elections

Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

This surveillance video was shot at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of West Taylor and Old Oak Lane in Gulfport. It shows a man putting Joel Carter for Senate signs in his vehicle. James Edward Bates said he put out five signs that disappeared ove

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Nation & World

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The

