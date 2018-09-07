Trump to hold campaign rally in Mississippi

President Trump will hold a rally on Sept. 14 in Jackson while he campaigns for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The Clarion Ledger reported this morning that the event is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.
“With only 60 days from now until election day, President Trump looks forward to visiting the great state of Mississippi to urge Mississippians to get out and vote for Cindy Hyde-Smith in November,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said in a statement. “The president will also update Mississippi patriots on the great success of his tax cuts, immigration enforcement, veterans reforms, and more.
Sun Herald will have more on this story later today.
