Gov. Bryant: Special legislative session on roads, internet tax, lottery, BP money likely

Gov. Phil Bryant on Friday said he will likely call a special legislative session around mid-August to deal with infrastructure funding, internet taxes, a state lottery and spending BP oil disaster settlement money.
Bryant, after the regular 2018 legislative session ended in March with no deal on increased infrastructure spending, speculated he would call lawmakers back into session this summer to deal with it. But since then, continued disagreements between Republican House and Senate leadership made a special session more doubtful.
On Friday, after a press conference to appoint a new state auditor, Bryant said he's more confident legislative leaders are closer to an agreement. Plus,U.S. Supreme Court rulings allowing states to charge internet sales taxes and allow sports betting will create new streams of money lawmakers can dedicate to crumbling roads and bridges.
Bryant's policy on special sessions has been to call them only when lawmakers have at least a rough agreement on issues in the call, to avoid having lawmakers stuck at length in a costly summit. As governor, Bryant has the power to call lawmakers back into session in Jackson and to set the agenda on which they would vote.
Bryant said that between charging internet sales taxes,taxing casino sports betting and creating a state lottery, the state could up infrastructure funding by $200 million to $250 million.
Transportation and business leaders have lobbied the state to come up with $375 million to $600 million more a year to cover repair and maintenance of roads and bridges statewide and to help local governments. But lawmakers have balked at raising taxes and bickered over plans to divert or borrow money for infrastructure.
Bryant said he believes the new revenue streams would help end such stalemates. Lawmakers have also been unable to agree on how to spend the $750 million the state will receive over the next 30 years from the BP oil disaster settlement.
Bryant believes most of that money should be earmarked for spending on the Coast, which bore the brunt of the disaster. Others want to use it for projects statewide.
On Friday, Bryant said he understands some will be spent statewide - perhaps also on infrastructure - but still wants most directed to the Coast. Lawmakers have argued for decades over a state lottery. Bryant supports one and said it could bring state coffers $65 million to $85 million.
But numerous lawmakers, including House Speaker Philip Gunn, oppose a state lottery. "(Gunn) has not agreed on a lottery and still opposes it," Bryant said. "But I think he understands it would be part of the (special session) call. I think you would see the House take a vote, but I can't say that for sure."
Comments