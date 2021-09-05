Taliban allegedly kills pregnant former policewoman in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — Taliban militants have allegedly killed a pregnant woman who worked as a police officer in Afghanistan’s western province of Ghor before the militia took control of the country, sources said on Sunday.

Negarah, who was a prison worker, was killed in front of her husband and son on Saturday night, according to Hassan Hakimi, a civil society activist from the province who resides abroad.

Two former officials in the province who asked not to be named also confirmed the incident.

“We were concerned about women who used to work for the police, at the safe house, and at the women affairs directorate,” Hakimi told dpa. “The Taliban have warned them many times.”

The activist criticized the militant group for its would-be “general amnesty,” saying their actions are against their words.

There was no immediate reaction from the Taliban.

Highly graphic photos shared with reporters are said to show the victim covered in blood.

In separate video footage that could not be verified independently, a teenager, who says he is her son, says that three men introduced themselves as “Mujahids,” entered their house and killed his mother in front of him.

“My mother was eight months pregnant,” he said. “The government must find out whether they were Taliban, Daesh, or whoever.”

Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan three weeks ago and announced an amnesty, but their member have been accused of committing numerous atrocities.