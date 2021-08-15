UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

NEW YORK — The U.N. Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban entered the capital Kabul.

An open meeting followed by closed-door consultations was confirmed after a request from Estonia and Norway.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the 15-member council, his office said in a statement.

Guterres is following the situation in Afghanistan with deep concern and is urging the Taliban and all parties to "exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed."

"The United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need," the statement said.