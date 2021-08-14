World

Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

Haitians took to social media in the hours after a devastating 7.2 earthquake on Saturday, showing both the initial shock waves and the panic that followed.

Live videos shared on Twitter show streets filled with running people, screaming as they felt the shaking, watched the debris fall around them and saw streets filled with water that some linked to waves generated by the quake.

Scenes of miraculous rescues were also posted, showing dazed people being pulled alive from pockets of air in the piles of rubble.

The search for survivors continued late in the evening, even as the U.S. Geological Survey reported 14 quakes on the island in the past 24 hours — all over 4 on the Richter scale.

As of sunset, the death toll officially surpassed 300 and a video showed victims — including small children — being lined up on the ground.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

World

‘My heart is beating with fear’: Fleeing the advancing Taliban, finding uncertain refuge

August 14, 2021 7:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service