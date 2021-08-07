Sicily declares six-month state of emergency because of wildfires

ROME — The regional government of Sicily has declared a state of emergency and crisis for six months because of the wildfires that have been raging on the island since the end of July.

Regional president Nello Musumeci said in a Facebook post explaining his decision that unusually high temperatures and abnormal weather conditions will continue to present a risk in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, in Sardinia, the fire brigade in Oristano province reported a blaze had broken out at tourist accommodation on Saturday morning.

The fire brigade prevented the flames from spreading to nearby vegetation, they said. No casualties were reported.

Oristano, on the west coast of the Mediterranean island, has grappled with major forest fires recently, causing extensive damage.

Unusually high temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius are causing drought throughout the southern part of Italy, fueling the fires.

Many of them are thought to have been started deliberately.

Italian firefighters said that on Saturday alone they were involved in 800 interventions, including 106 in the southeastern region of Puglia, 120 in the south-western region of Calabria and 188 in Sicily.

The Coldiretti agricultural association described the summer as the hottest in a decade.

Sicily, Calabria and Apulia were worst affected by the recent fires.

Two people in Reggio Calabria province died in the flames, according to the fire brigade.