Eriksen released from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

By MATTIAS KARÉN Associated Press

Danish supporters show a sign referring to Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)
Danish supporters show a sign referring to Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP) Friedemann Vogel AP
COPENHAGEN

Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly a week after collapsing on the field during a European Championship match.

The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen has been through a successful operation.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen said in the tweet.

Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday.

The Danish soccer federation previously said that Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.

