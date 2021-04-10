Gun salutes mark death of Prince Philip; funeral set for April 17

LONDON — Gun salutes rang out across Britain, in Gibraltar and from vessels at sea on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Saluting batteries fired 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday, the Ministry of Defense said.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, also known as the duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle, which lies to the west of London.

The palace on Saturday also announced that Philip's funeral would take place on April 17, in a scaled-down ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funeral is to begin at 3 p.m. local time in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

"In line with government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions," a palace spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that while Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, had been advised by her doctor not to travel to Britain for the funeral due to her pregnancy, Prince Harry would attend the ceremony.

The couple's relationship to the rest of the royal family has been strained amid accusations of racism and lack of sensitivity.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family led the tributes to Philip, who was also remembered by leaders around the world.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure," said Prince Charles, Philip's son, on Saturday.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him," he added, thanking people for their sympathies.

Prince Edward visited his mother, the queen, on Saturday. His wife, Sophie, said "the queen has been amazing," the broadcaster BBC reported.

Pope Francis added his condolences to the royal family, remembering Philip's "devotion" to his family and contribution to education.

During his more than 70 years at the side of the queen, Philip was remembered for his strong sense of duty and peculiar sense of humor.

He was the oldest and the longest-serving consort in British history, as well as being what the queen called her "constant strength and guide."

