Beauty pageant clash injures Mrs. Sri Lanka and sends Mrs. World to jail

Mrs. World title holder Caroline Jurie has been arrested after ripping the crown off the head of Pushpika de Silva on Sunday, after the latter was awarded Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021.

The Guardian reports that Jurie, the 2020 Mrs. Sri Lanka, stormed the stage during Sunday’s pageant, alleging her successor was divorced and shouldn’t be eligible for the big prize. De Silva is reportedly separated from her husband, but is still married.

The 2021 pageant winner was said to have been injured when the former title holder forcibly stripped her of the crown she had just been awarded. Police said Thursday that they had arrested Jurie and an associate for assault and property damage at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre, where the incident took place.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa — the wife of Sri Lanka’s prime minister — had just left the building. Jurie is also accused of damaging dressing room mirrors during her alleged outburst.

De Silva told reporters that she would forgive her predecessor in exchange for a public apology, which Jurie has not offered. Jurie and her associate were released from jail and will be in court on April 19, the Guardian reports.

Critics have suggested that she should be stripped of her Mrs. World title.