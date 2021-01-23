British experts ‘surprised’ by PM Johnson’s claim variant is deadlier

LONDON — British health experts on Saturday expressed surprise at comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggesting the mutant virus strain first discovered in Britain could be more deadly.

It is still not "absolutely clear" that the variant was linked to a higher mortality rate than the original coronavirus strain, Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, told the BBC.

"There is some evidence, but it is very early evidence. It is small numbers of cases and it is far too early to say this will actually happen," she said, referring to ongoing scientific studies.

A member of Britain's SAGE expert panel Mike Tildesley agreed it was too early to be sure of any increased mortality from the new variant and told the BBC he had been "surprised" by Johnson's announcement.

"I would be wanting to wait for a week or two more, monitoring a little bit more before we draw really strong conclusions about this," he said.

The number of deaths had increased slightly, from 10 to about 13 per 1,000 patients, Tildesley said, but warned this was based "on a relatively small amount of data."

Johnson told media on Friday evening there was evidence the British virus variant, also known as B117, is more deadly than the one that has prevailed so far, raising alarm across the globe.

There is consensus that the strain is more transmissible, but until now there had been no public suggestion from high-level British officials that the strain could be deadlier.

Others defended the decision to make public indications the new strain might be associated with a higher chance of death.

Top scientific adviser Peter Horby told the broadcaster that if the information had not been released, the government may have been accused of "covering it up." However, the news needed to be "put into perspective," he added.

Although there are signs the strain was indeed marginally deadlier, Horby said the risk of death was still "very, very small" for most people.