Brazil’s president extends olive branch to Biden on inauguration

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Latin America’s biggest adherent of Donald Trump’s fiery brand of politics, tried to bury the hatchet with Joe Biden’s on his first day in the White House.

Striking his most conciliatory tone to date, Bolsonaro issued a three-page letter congratulating his U.S. counterpart Wednesday, calling for the two nations to deepen ties. Bolsonaro was one of last world leaders to recognize Biden’s victory, and amplified the 45th president’s baseless allegations that the election had been rigged right up until Trump’s final days in office.

“I’ve long been a huge admirer of the United States,” Bolsonaro wrote in the letter, a copy of which was posted on his Twitter account hours after Biden took oath the office. He added that it was his administration that “corrected” public sentiment toward to the U.S.

In September, Bolsonaro slammed Biden after he criticized deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, labeling it a “sign of contempt.” But on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said he was hopeful the presidents could work together on “protecting the environment.”

Brazil is currently seeking a free-trade agreement with the U.S., and its continued support to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.