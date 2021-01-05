Suspected Islamist rebels kill 22 civilians in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — Armed men, suspected to be Islamist ADF rebels, killed 22 civilians and looted the locality of Kyavikere, in the territory of Beni in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Monday, local leaders Ruwenzori Bozy Sindiwako and Iteni Muvunga Kimwele told dpa by telephone on Tuesday, adding that the rebels used machetes and bladed weapons to carry out a massacre and systematically loot the settlement.

The army intervened too late to push back the rebels, they said.

"These repeated killings ... are causing massive displacements of the population of this sector towards secure (areas), including, in particular, the city of Beni," Bozy Sindiwako said.

"At the moment, the whole village is crying, my constituents are killed. It sickens me," Muvunga Kimwele said.

Lieutenant Antony Mwalushayi of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) confirmed the attack without giving details.

More than 21 other bodies were discovered on Monday in Loselose and Loulou in the same region. Decaying bodies were buried the same day and more bodies are to be buried on Tuesday.

The background to the two attacks — which occurred less than a week apart in the same region — remain unclear.

Several militias are active in eastern Congo, vying for control of valuable mineral resources. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is rich in natural resources such as copper, cobalt, gold and diamonds.

The affected region is not far from Virunga National Park on the border with Uganda and Rwanda, which is known worldwide primarily for its rare mountain gorillas.