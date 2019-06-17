World
She ordered a Mariah Carey cake. What she got instead set the internet aglow
Apparent confusion over a request for a Mariah Carey-themed birthday cake in England has Twitter glowing with praise — with Carey herself weighing in.
Author Harriet Alida Lye recounted the story on Twitter.
“My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake,” Lye wrote. “They misunderstood, and (this) is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive.”
Carey, an American singer, songwriter and actress, has won five Grammy Awards. Curie, who died in 1934, discovered radium and polonium. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.
The accidental Curie cake got a thumbs-up from Twitter.
But a few had reservations about eating a cake featuring Curie, who died as a result of the radiation she absorbed experimenting with radium and other elements.
Carey herself took the mix-up in stride, wishing the recipient a happy birthday nonetheless.
As for the recipient, she got a big laugh out of the cake, baked by a colleague at a charity for which she volunteers, according to a Twitter post by Lye.
