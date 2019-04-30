Trump administration backs Venezuela’s day of reckoning

Conway: US supports Guaidó as turmoil engulfs Venezuela White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom the U.S. recognizes as the interim president of the country. Guaidó called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom the U.S. recognizes as the interim president of the country. Guaidó called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019.

The United States has thrown its support behind Venezuelan activist leader Juan Guaidó’s call for a popular uprising on a day of reckoning in Venezuela to remove Nicolás Maduro from power.

President Donald Trump is aware of the developing situation in Venezuela, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly backed Guaidó’s call for the people of Venezuela to take to the streets.





“To Juan Guaido, the National Assembly and all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad—Estamos con ustedes!” Pence tweeted Tuesday.





Early Tuesday morning, Guaidó called on the Venezuelan people to join him at the Carlota military base where he was standing with the military for the “final phase” of an effort to take control of the Miraflores presidential palace. In a video, Guaidó stood alongside activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small group of heavily armed troops.





One senior U.S. administration official urged caution and said it was unclear how many troops Guaidó has control over and whether it was enough to overthrow Maduro supporters - known as collectivos - who have been called to the presidential palace to defend the government.





“We will be absolutely inflexible, radical in the defense of the Bolivarian revolution and the well-being of our people,” Diosdado Cabello, one of the most powerful figures in the Maduro regime, said on State TV.





The international community is watching closely as diplomats weigh when and how to react to the latest developments. One diplomat from the region told McClatchy that the next several hours will be critical depending on how the confrontation escalates and what type of force the Maduro government uses in response.





“There is still a lot of confusion,” the diplomat said. “Some clarity should emerge over the next few hours.”





Colombian President Ivan Duque urged the “people of Venezuela to be on the right side of history, rejecting dictatorship and the usurpation of Maduro.”

Many are watching to see what the 30 nations of the Organization of American States does and whether the United Nations-like hemispheric organization calls for an “extraordinary meeting” of ambassadors to address the situation.





“We welcome the adhesion of the military to the Constitution and to the President in charge of #Venezuela @jguaido,” OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro responded in a tweet on Tuesday. “The fullest support for the democratic transition process is needed in a peaceful manner.”





Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said, “we’re aware of the situation and ready to provide [humanitarian] assistance if needed.”





Officials at U.S. Southern Command said they are also monitoring developments and are in close contact with interagency partners.





“At the present time, U.S. Southern Command’s mission remains unchanged,” said Colonel Armando Hernandez, a spokesman for U.S. Southern Command.





Another defense official told McClatchy that the Pentagon had been expecting May Day protests but that Guaidó’s announcement that he had the backing of Venezuela’s military took the building by surprise.





As of early Tuesday there had not been a request from U.S. Southern Command to position U.S. military assets nearby, such as the hospital ship USNS Comfort, the defense official said on condition of anonymity. The Norfolk, Va.,-based Comfort treated thousands of Venezuelan refugees during port visits to Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador in December.





New unreleased polling data, sponsored by the Albright Stonebridge Group, shows the Venezuelan public by a 2-1 margin wants the military command to support Guaidó over Maduro.





“The question now is whether the armed forces will act in accordance with the wishes of the Venezuela people,” said Mark Feierstein, the former White House National Security Council’s senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs under President Barack Obama, who oversaw the poll.





In Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who took over leadership of the island from Raúl Castro, came to the defence of Maduro and charged Guaidó with leading a “a coup movement in Venezuela that aims to fill the country with violence.”





“The traitors who have placed themselves in charge of this subversive movement have used troops and police with weapons of war on a public road in the city to create anxiety and terror,” he said. “Cuba together with the legitimate government of Venezuela, which confronts with serenity and courage a new coup attempt by the pro-imperialist right, with the complicity of the US and the lackey governments of the region.”





José Cárdenas, who served in the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and regularly speaks with Trump administration officials, sees no chance of a full scale U.S. invasion of Venezuela, but said the United States could deploy targeted support, including launching cruise missiles against Maduro communication networks in support of Guaidó depending on how the situation evolves.





“The United States’ response will be solely in the eventuality of bloodshed,” Cárdenas said. “If you get into a situation where military is fighting military, then you may see some limited U.S. actions to disrupt the Venezuelan military system for communication among the Maduro loyalist. That could be electronic attacks to their computer systems. It could even mean taking out the command and control centers of the military obviously to disrupt their ability to coordinate.”





At the White House, Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Trump, would not offer specifics on any potential U.S. action in response to the ongoing situation in Venezuela and urged for a “peaceful transition.”





“I believe our U.S. military has helped us to deliver supplies,” Conway said. “We are watching what’s happening there, as you know it’s a breaking news story this morning. We’ve made it very clear that Maduro must go.”





Alex Daugherty contributed to this report