21 dead, at least 70 wounded in twin blasts at Philippines cathedral

MANILA, Philippines – The number of casualties after twin explosions at a cathedral in the southern Philippines has risen to 21 dead and 71 wounded, a regional police director said Sunday.
Fourteen civilians and seven soldiers were killed in the bombings at the cathedral in Jolo town in Sulu province, about 620 miles south of Manila, said Chief Superintenent Graciano Mijares.
Fifty-six civilians and 15 security force members were hurt in the bombings, he added.
The security forces were responding to the first blast, which occurred inside the cathedral, when the second explosion occurred at the parking lot, authorities said.
