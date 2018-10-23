Hurricane Willa to make landfall along Mexico coast
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in di
Video provided by Linda Ortega shows Paula Abdul mixing with the audience as she sings her finale on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. Abdul had fallen off the stage earlier in her show and apparently was not injured.
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.
Non-bank lenders in Mississippi are not required to check borrowers' credit, and are allowed to charge triple-digit annual interest rates. The Mississippi legislature relaxed rules for these lenders in 2016.
