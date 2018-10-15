Why Prince Harry and Meghan’s new baby probably won’t be a prince or princess

There’s a bit more to having a baby than painting nurseries and setting up gift registries when the impending arrival will be the newest member of the British royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married in May, announced Monday they are expecting a baby in spring 2019 in a post to Twitter from Kensington Palace.

The baby will be seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, falling after Prince William and his three children but ahead of Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, and his children, reported Time.

Royal succession in Britain runs through the firstborn, or oldest, child in each generation, and then to his or her children. Prince Charles, the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, comes next in line, followed by Prince William — the oldest child of Charles and Diana — and William’s children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), according to the publication.

Harry comes next, as the next-oldest child of Charles and Diana, followed by his baby when he or she is born. That pushes Prince Andrew, the second-oldest child of Elizabeth and Philip, and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, down one spot each, according to Time.

In times past, younger boys would have moved ahead of their older sisters in the line of succession, but that law has been changed, reported Metro.

The impending bundle of joy’s place seventh in line makes it “highly unlikely” he or she will ever become king or queen, according to the publication.

The new baby also won’t automatically be styled a prince or princess like his or her royal cousins, but it’s not because Meghan Markle wasn’t born a royal, reported Mirror.

King George V issued new rules in 1917 limiting titles within the royal family, according to the publication.

“The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms,” read his proclamation, according to Metro.

In other words, among the great-grandchildren of the current queen, only Prince George automatically received the title of prince — his brothers, sisters and cousins are technically due only various lesser royal titles, such as duke or earl.

As noted, however, the language about brothers and sisters has already been stricken from the rules of succession. Queen Elizabeth II also could make an exception granting the new baby the title of prince or princess, as she did for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reported the publication.