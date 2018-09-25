‘Blood was everywhere’: Rogue fish leaps into boat and slices woman’s throat

A pleasant fishing trip in Australia’s Northern Territory turned deathly serious when a rogue fish jumped from the water, slammed into a 65-year-old woman and sliced through her throat, Yahoo 7 News reported.
“It sure had some momentum. It just knocked me off my feet ... “ said Belinda Bingham, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “And I came up and just blood was everywhere.”
Her shocked husband leaned down to render first aid and found his shirt soaked with blood in “two or three seconds,” according to the site.
“A fish came out of the water and hit the woman in the chest,” a spokesperson for St, John Ambulance said, according to Yahoo 7 News. “She fell to the floor of the boat with a large laceration to the side of her neck, narrowly missing all major blood vessels.”
Bingham’s husband was able to call for help, drive the boat back to the ramp and get her to an ambulance, which rushed her to a nearby hospital, NT News reported. The fishing trip was in mid September.
“I’ve heard of someone being knocked out of a boat by a flying fish,” a spokesperson for St. John Ambulance said, according to the site. “This was pretty serious, this would have been one of the worst ones. It had the potential to be life threatening.”
The fish was believed to be a mackerel, according to the ABC. Injuries — and even death — from flying and jumping fish are not unheard of.
In 2013, a sturgeon jumped from the water in Florida and slammed into three children, fracturing one of their skulls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In 2015, a jumping sturgeon struck and killed a 5-year-old girl in Florida and injured two others, according to The Associated Press.
It’s not just sturgeons, either. A St. Louis man boating down the Mississippi had parts of his face shattered when a leaping Asian carp slammed into him in 2015, KTVI reported.
“If it had hit me any harder it could have broken my skull bones and essentially damaged my brain and killed me on the spot,’ he said at the time, according to the station.
As for Bingham, emergency officials said she was saved by the quick actions of those on the boat, according to NT News.
“She received very good first aid from the fishing crew on the boat — without which, she would have bled to death,” a medical spokesperson said, according to the site.
Bingham still has chest pain, difficulty speaking and a seriously sore throat, according to the ABC. But her husband is just glad she’s alive.
“The main thing is she’s still here to tell her story,” he said, according to the network.
